Kenya imposes Nairobi lockdown, closes schools, to contain Covid-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Kenya imposed a lockdown in the capital Nairobi and four other counties Friday in measures to contain the rising infections of COVID-19.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said the counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nakuru are COVID-19 infected regions which require tough restrictions after the third wave swept the country with unprecedented infections and deaths since February.

Effectively, he said, “there shall be a cessation of movement into and out of the five counties effective Saturday until further notice.”

In a national address, Kenyatta ordered “that there shall be cessation of all movement by road, rail, or air into and out of the disease infected area… effective midnight tonight” in Nairobi and four other counties where cases are rising fast.

Citing statistics from the Ministry of Health, Kenyatta said “if you test 100 Kenyans today, 20 will be positive compared to January this year when only 2 would have been positive.”

“This tells us that the rate of infection has gone up 10 times between January and March 2021,” he said.

Worse still, he said, out of every 10 positive cases countrywide, 6 are from Nairobi.

“In other words, if we took random samples of five people in Nairobi and tested them for COVID, three are likely to be positive,” he said, “this unfortunate turn of events calls for urgent and drastic measures.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And he ordered bars to remain closed in the affected counties with restaurants only allowed to have take-aways.

He said the action was prompted by the rise in coronavirus infections which had shot up ten times higher in the past one month.