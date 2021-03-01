Connect with us

Capital Health

Kenya COVID cases top 106,125 ahead of vaccines arrival

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1- Kenya recorded 152 new COVID-19 infections Monday, raising cases in the country to 106,125 ahead of vaccines arrival.

The country was expected to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday to start vaccinating healthcare workers and others on the frontline like security forces.

“We expect vaccines on Tuesday,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary who urged the public to remain vigilant and observe protocols issued by the ministry.

“It doesn’t mean that we should now lower the guard because the vaccine is coming,” he warned, “the world does not have enough vaccine for every one.

Kenya hs so far conducted 1,301, 051 tests since March last year when the first case was reported in the country.

The virus has killed 1,859 people so far.

The much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine will be administered free of charge in all public health facilities, with arrivals expected on Tuesday.

About 16 million people will be vaccinated by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Of the 16 million, more than 1 million health care workers and essential providers will be among the first people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July and end in June 2022, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

The Cabinet has since ratified a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan with the first batch of the vaccines expected into the country within the first week of March.

The Cabinet, during its first sitting this year, resolved that the first group to be vaccinated will include health care workers and frontline workers among them security personnel and teachers, vulnerable persons and those in working in the hospitality industry.

Also, as part of the country’s response to the disease, the Cabinet sanctioned heightened surveillance at all of Kenya’s international borders, so as to stem the propagation of the disease into the country.

“The Cabinet noted that the first batch of COVID vaccine will arrive in Kenya the first week of March 2021. In that regard, the Cabinet ratified the distribution framework for the vaccines with first priority given to health care workers, front line workers including those in security and teachers, vulnerable persons and groups and the hospitality sector,” a statement from the Cabinet Office read.

