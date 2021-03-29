KCPE, KCSE examiners to be issued curfew exemption passes: TSC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Teacher’s Service Commission (TSC) will facilitate the issuance of curfew exemption passes to all examiners assessing candidates for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and the Kenya Certificate for Secondary Educations.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia on Monday said all KCPE and KCSE examiners will be given special passes to access marking centers in Nairobi at a time when the government has imposed restrictions on movement into and out five counties including Nairobi and reviewed curfew hours.

The TSC boss, through a statement, added that the education sector has already issued special travel letters to all monitors countrywide who will move freely to ensure the examinations run within the specified Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) guidelines.

“I wish to inform you that since the President allowed the KCSE examinations to continue, we have, as a sector, issued special travel letters to all our monitors countrywide so that they can be allowed to move freely to all parts of the country to ensure the examinations run within the specified KNEC guidelines,” she said

“All teachers who will be travelling to Nairobi for the marking exercise are free to do so. We thank Government for allowing us to continue with this exercise uninterrupted,” Macharia added.

In the wake of increased COVID-19 infections country, Macharia urged teachers especially those above aged above 50 to accept the AstraZeneca jab currently being administered countrywide to security personnel, health workers and the elderly.

“Although the number of teachers seeking the vaccination is rising, we can do better. Currently, our 92, 850 teachers aged 50years and above in public schools, 16,500 in private and international schools should particularly take up the jab,” the CEO appealed.

She said the education sector will continue collaborating with the Ministry of Health to ensure that, gradually, all teachers receive the jab at all the 622 COVID-19 vaccination centres already set aside for teachers.

“We shall continue collaborating with the MOH to ensure that, gradually, all teachers receive the jab,” the TSC boss said.