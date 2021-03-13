KCAA says delayed flights at JKIA caused by power systems failure

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 13 — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on Saturday attributed delayed flights at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to a power systems failure affected the air traffic system equipment at the airport.
KCAA Director Gilbert Kibe said the power systems failure resulted in an increase in separation of aircraft in order to ensure safety.
“Kenya Civil Aviation Authority wishes to inform the public that a failure of power systems affected our air traffic system equipment at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport that resulted in degraded communication between aircraft and air traffic control,” Kibe said.
KCAA pointed out that the movement of aircraft was getting back to normal with the power glitch having been resolved.
The agency apologized to all passengers affected by the delays.
KCAA reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of flights in the Kenyan airspace.