Mwilu (pictured) urged court users to instead use the available e-filing system for urgent matters. She said handling of criminal pleas and urgent hearings be be conducted virtually in the five zoned counties/FILE Judiciary Public Affairs

Judiciary suspends in person court sittings in 5-county area zoned as virus hotspot

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 –The Judiciary on Monday suspended in person court sittings in a five-county area zoned as a coronavirus hotspot, as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu directed that all registries, courts, and tribunals in the five counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru shall be closed to public until otherwise notified.

Mwilu urged court users to instead use the available e-filing system for urgent matters. She said handling of criminal pleas and urgent hearings be be conducted virtually in the five zoned counties.

“Any matters requiring a hearing during a period under these guidelines shall be by way of virtual hearing,” she stated.

Mwilu noted that COVID-19 safety protocols will remain in force in the other 42 counties.

Court stations are also required to submit a weekly duty roster to the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary to verify that only 30 per cent of staff are in offices at any given time.

