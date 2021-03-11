Jubilee Party tells MPs team that BBI only solution to Kenya’s challenges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11- The Jubilee Party has drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill during public participation by a joint parliamentary and senate committee.

While appearing before a joint committee on Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC), Party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the Party supports the Bill in its totality as it guarantees inclusivity and end of post election violence.

“We have had very divisive elections in 2007 to 2017 and we have had several divisive elections dating back to 1992. Any attempt including this amendment to try and address the root causes of this polarization that we experience after every five years is worthy of our support,” Tuju said.

Tuju further stated that with the disbursement of more funds to the Counties through 35 percent equitable share, service delivery will be made easier and development will be felt in every part of the country.

“We believe that this amendment will strengthen the structure of devolution and increase resource allocation to the Counties. We are seeing a situation where every ward in this country will get 400 million shillings for their development,” said Tuju.

The BBI Bill was approved by 43 County Assemblies, rejected by three including Baringo, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet as Deputy President William Ruto’s home County Uasin Gishu opted to abstain from debating and voting on the document whose proponents are hopeful will be subjected to a national referendum in June.

The Joint Committee which kicked off pubic participation on Thursday has three weeks to submit the reports to both Houses.

Others who appeared before the committee include representatives of the Boda Boda Safety Association and Nairobi Women Caucus who promised to support the Bill.

Boda Boda Association Chairperson Kevin Mubadi said the sector was adversely affected by 2007 and 2017 post election violence and the BBI will ensure an end to such violence.

Nairobi Women Caucus represented by Rachael Kamwiru called on Kenyans and Members of Parliament to support the Bill saying the peace that was brought by the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has enabled Kenyans to co-exist regardless of their tribal differences.

The Bill that aims to change the country’s governance structure was formally introduced in the two Houses last week.

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya has assured that Parliament will adopt the Bill by March 31 to pave way for a referendum.

The Bill which proposes the expansion of the National Executive by adding the Office of the Prime Minister and two deputies among other changes was borne out of a March 2018 truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in what ended hostilities sparked by the latter’s rejection of the 2017 presidential election outcome.