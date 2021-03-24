Jubilee hands tickets for Bonchari, Juja and Garissa by-elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – The Jubilee Party has handed nomination certificates to candidates who will vie in the Parliamentary by-election in Bonchari and Juja and that of the Garissa Senatorial race scheduled for May 18.

The party Secretary General Rapahel Tuju on Wednesday unveiled Zebedeo Opore (Bonchari), Susan Waititu (Juja) and Abdul Haji (Garissa) as the party’s preferred choices for the mini polls.

The seats fell vacant following the deaths of Oroo Oyioka (Bonchari), Francis Munyua Waititu (Juja) and Yusuf Haji (Garissa).

“This country belongs to all of us, nobody is greater than the other and at the end of the day they will put cotton wool on our noses and we will be buried like those who have gone ahead of us. So, we should proceed with the context of mutual respect, let us embrace each other us brothers and sisters,” he said at the party’s headquarters.

The Bonchari by-election is the most critical of all as it will be closely followed primarily due to the decision by Jubilee Party to field a candidate in a region that is considered to be an ODM stronghold.

Jubilee Party and ODM have been sharing a mutual partnership since the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The partnership which now stands to be tested has before seen the respective parties opt out of previsions by-elections considered to be strongholds of either parties.

Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe who witnessed the handing over of the certificates to the three candidates, however, clarified that the party’s decision to contest in Bonchari would not, in any way, affect the relationship it currently enjoys with ODM.

“We are not trying to start a war with our handshake partner ODM, the seat was not theirs in the first place. We have not done anything wrong and so we will go to the electorate who will now decide,” he said.

Oroo Oyioka, the late Bonchari MP, was a member of the Kenya African National Union Peoples Democratic Party.

Opore who is keen in making a come back to the National Assembly after previously serving in the same position for three terms since 1997, expressed confidence of clinching the seat in the high stake poll where he will face off with ODM’s Parvel Oimeke and Oyioka’s widow who is vying on a United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) ticket, Teresa Bitutu among other candidates.

“I will deliver this seat as this message is coming directly from the electorate in Bonchari. I know how they feel and we will surely deliver,” he said.

Juja’s candidate Susan also expressed optimism that the seat will be retained by the party and committed to hit the ground running.

“Work will continue and I am going to deliver and my only appeal to my supporters is that they should turn up in large numbers during the election day,” she said.

On his part, the son to the late Senator Yusuf Haji, Abdul also expressed gratitude for the support he has received from leaders from the pastoralist community who have unanimously backed his candidature.

“I promise to closely work with all the leaders to deliver on issues that are important to our communities. We shall deliver,” he said.