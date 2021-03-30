Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Former Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda's army is accused of ravaging the mineral rich Ituri region more than 15 years ago

World

ICC rules on appeal by Congolese ‘Terminator’ warlord

Published

The Hague, Netherlands, March 30 – The International Criminal Court will decide Tuesday on an appeal by a Congolese warlord dubbed the “Terminator”, who received the tribunal’s longest-ever war crimes sentence.

Rebel leader Bosco Ntaganda was convicted by the Hague-based ICC in 2019 over a reign of terror in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the early 2000s, and jailed for 30 years.

The Rwandan-born 47-year-old was found guilty of 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, sexual slavery, rape and using child soldiers.

Ntaganda was the first person to be convicted of sexual slavery by the court. Many of the other charges related to massacres of villagers in the mineral rich Ituri region of the DRC.

ICC appeals judges will hand down their decision on his appeal against his conviction and sentence at 1300 GMT.

The court earlier this month awarded Ntaganda’s victims $30 million (25 million euros) in reparations, provided he was convicted on appeal.

The court asked the court’s trust fund for victims to arrange for the reparations to be made, or to find further funds as necessary, as Ntaganda was unable to pay.

Ntaganda’s lawyers said when they announced his intention to appeal that the Rwandan-born 46-year-old was “at peace with himself” and that he “remains fine and strong”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They said the ICC’s decision to convict him “contains many errors of law and fact”.

Prosecutors portrayed him as the ruthless leader of ethnic Tutsi revolts amid the civil wars that wracked the DRC after the 1994 genocide of Tutsis in neighbouring Rwanda.

– ‘Key leader’ –

Judges said Ntaganda was a “key leader” of the Union of Congolese Patriots rebel group and its military wing, the Patriotic Forces for the Liberation of Congo (FPLC).

They operated in the volatile Ituri province, on the eastern border of DR Congo, in 2002 and 2003.

The FPLC killed at least 800 people as it fought rival militias for control of valuable minerals. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the region since violence erupted there in 1999.

Judges found that in one attack in a banana field that was directed by Ntaganda, soldiers used sticks, knives and machetes to kill at least 49 captives, including children and babies.

Formerly a Congolese army general, Ntaganda became a founding member of the M23 rebel group, which was eventually defeated by Congolese government forces in 2013.

Later that year he became the first-ever suspect to surrender to the ICC, when he walked into the US embassy in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

Ntaganda — known for his pencil moustache and a penchant for fine dining — said during his trial that he was “soldier not a criminal”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He insisted that the “Terminator” nickname, referring to the films starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a relentless killer robot, did not apply to him.

His defence team said the trial judgment against him “reflects neither the truth nor the reality”.

While his conviction was seen as a boost for the ICC after several high-profile suspects walked free, the court has also been criticised for mainly trying African suspects.

He is one of only five people convicted by the court since it was set up in 2002 to try the world’s most serious crimes.

In another major decision on Wednesday, the ICC will rule on an appeal by the

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoe’ collab triggers lawsuit from Nike

New York, United States, March 30 – It’s been quite a few days for sneakers, Satan and the artist Lil Nas X. It started with...

3 mins ago

Biden Administration

Biden says 90 pct of adult Americans eligible to be vaccinated in 3 weeks

WASHINGTON, March 29 – U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that 90 percent of adult Americans will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccination...

15 mins ago

Africa

Xi calls for China-Burundi joint efforts to safeguard international justice

BEIJING, China, March 29 – Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China and Burundi should strengthen unity and cooperation and make joint efforts...

37 mins ago

World

Motherhood on the brink: Pregnant women in Yemen under famine and violence

CRATER, Yemen Mar 30 –  “It was the morning of a normal working day before fighting escalated close to the hospital. I heard a mother...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity rate shoots up to 26.6pc with 902 cases

Kagwe also reported 18 virus-related deaths which he noted were fatalities that occurred on diverse dates but whose verification delayed.

18 hours ago

Africa

Thousands fleeing besieged Mozambique town by boat

Pemba, Mozambique, March 29 – Thousands of survivors of coordinated jihadist attacks in northern Mozambique’s Palma town were arriving on boats in the provincial capital...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Trade unionists decry State clampdown on public sector unions

The unions which include the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Kenya County Government Workers Union, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO)...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

KCPE, KCSE examiners to be issued curfew exemption passes: TSC

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia on Monday said all KCPE and KCSE examiners will be given special passes to access marking centers in...

19 hours ago