Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A voter casts the ballot in Kenya during the 2017 General Election.

Headlines

How electoral processes fuel extremism in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Months to a possible referendum to amend the country’s Constitution and next year’s General Election, electoral processes have been singled out as one of the major drivers of violent extremism in Kenya.

It is a complex situation coupled by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, that has led to an economic meltdown, with thousands losing their jobs, while those still working, are retained on reviewed salaries.

Officials at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) said political statements by politicians pushing a certain narrative have ended up radicalizing a section of Kenya’s population.

“We are engaging politicians,” an official at the National Counter Terrorism Centre told Capital News.

Other factors include integrity issues with the voting process that leave a section of the population disgruntled with an outcome they do not believe in.

Notably, the country’s political landscape is ethnically driven rather than issue based.

Already, the National Counter Terrorism Centre has raised alarm over a growing wave of extremism in the country, specifically between March 2020, when the pandemic struck the country.

Other drivers of violent extremism in Kenya as captured in a guideline on Child Safety and Security Against Violent Extremism (CSSAVE) for basic education institutions are violent resource competition, ethnic tensions, poverty, indoctrination and terrorism.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is the first of its kind guide book in the world,” NCTC Acting Director Joseph Opondo told Capital News.

Kenya has for years bore the brunt of the ugly face of terror posed by the Al-Qaida linked Al-Shabaab terror group and while the group has continued to launch small pockets of attacks along the border towns, the country has enjoyed some relative calm this year.

In 2013, the terror group killed 67 people during a 4-day terror attack at the Westgate Mall, in April 2015, the group killed 148 innocent students in Garissa University and in January 2019, some 21 people were killed during the 14 Riverside Complex attack.

“To keep the tempo of attacks, groups like Al-Shabaab need to continually recruit and build a base of sympathy. A bulk of these efforts are aimed at the young; they exploit “push” factors such as inequality, marginalization, unemployment, weak family ties and extremist religious indoctrination,” reads the report.

Other “pull” factors worsening the situation according to the report include peer pressure, perceived material incentives, desire for revenge, ideology and negative internet and media influence.

“Violence is often fueled by extremist positions held by opposing parties, whether individuals, groups or community,” the report states.

The report warns of plans by terror groups to recruit students, including those in secondary and university, through inducement and radicalisation.

Kenya has recently witnessed high-level of indiscipline among students, a worrying trend that has since been documented by the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC).

The perturbing wave of learners’ unrest between August 2016 and 2017, while this year, cases of students attacking teachers, in some cases attempted murder, have been reported.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This, the report warns, provides a fertile recruitment ground for extremist groups and criminal gangs like Gaza, China Squad, Chinkororo, Sungu Sungu, Mungiki among others.

“These diverse criminal actors seek to recruit students through inducement and radicalisation. Such practices interfere with curriculum delivery, lowers access to education and undermine teacher’s authority in instilling school discipline,” Opondo said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

EU regulator ‘convinced’ AstraZeneca jab benefits outweigh risks

London, United Kingdom, March 17 – The EU’s medicines regulator said Tuesday it was “firmly convinced” the benefits of AstraZeneca’s vaccine outweigh potential risks, insisting...

23 mins ago

Kenya

TSC moves to ensure gender balance in schools’ management

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has adopted a new policy that will ensure principals and deputies of mixed schools...

24 mins ago

BBI

IEBC ready for referendum once given funds

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is ready to conduct the national referendum set to take...

33 mins ago

Capital Health

France enters third wave of coronavirus pandemic: PM

PARIS, France, March 17- France has entered “a form of third wave (of the coronavirus pandemic) characterized by numerous virus variants,” Prime Minister Jean...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan executives calls for gender parity to hasten pandemic recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 16 – The realization of a post-pandemic economic recovery that is sustainable, inclusive and resilient is dependent upon greater involvement of...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

‘No evidence’ AstraZeneca jab caused blood clots: UK minister

London, United Kingdom, March 17 – AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine shot is safe and there is no evidence of health risks, the UK’s health minister wrote...

5 hours ago

World

British PM warns against “new Cold War” as post-Brexit foreign policy unveiled

LONDON, March 17 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday warned that Britain must not get drawn into a “new Cold War” with...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Pick your Huduma Namba card before IDs are degazetted: Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – The government says it will soon de-gazette the use of National Identity cards so as to pave way for...

6 hours ago