Lawyers Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir were vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V on March 30, 2021.

Grand Mullah and Donald Kipkorir get Russia’s Sputnik V jab

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30 – Top lawyers Ahmednassir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir Tuesday became the first Kenyans to receive the Russian-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V.

The duo tweeted their photos, moments after getting the jab said to be for the rich due to its high cost, Sh11,000 for two dosses.

The Russian-made vaccine was approved by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) for emergency use but is yet to get approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Ministry of Health Acting Director General of Health Patrick Amoth, however confirmed that it is possible for the vaccine to be used without approval by the WHO since it had passed other stringent tests.

Sputnik V which has an efficacy level of about 92 percent, is the first such private consignment in Kenya that is being administered through a private pharmacy.

For maximum protection, it requires two doses sold at Sh5, 500 a dose which will be administered 21 days apart.

“Yes, the application for Emergency Use Authorization has been evaluated and approved,” the board said in a statement, that warned, “Note: this is not a registration.”

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board clarified that its role in the authorization and safety monitoring of medicines and health technologies saying “It’s the duty of the Ministry of Health as guided by the National Vaccine and immunization programme to determine what vaccine (s) to buy based on factors, such as, cost and cold chain considerations.”

President Vladimir Putin already received his first dose of the jab, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as Russia looks to boost a vaccination campaign that is faltering despite having produced three home-grown jabs.

Kenya has also approved Astra Zeneca vaccine which has been prioritized to health workers, teachers, security officers, and elderly Kenyans.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenya will  inoculate its citizens using AstraZeneca vaccine which has been questioned by experts leading to suspension by several countries in Europe. South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his top Cabinet have already received the jab and rallied Kenyans to follow suit.

