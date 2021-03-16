Connect with us

Students writing the KCSE exams in the past/FILE

Govt assures on security and COVID-19 measures as KCSE, KCPE exams kick-off

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16- The Government said Tuesday it had put in place necessary measures to ensure smooth operations in the National Examinations across the country.

752, 981 candidates kicked off the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination on March 8 to April 21.

“As the government, we are ready to administer exams to our learners and candidates and effective measures have been put in place to ensure that this years’ examinations are able to be rolled out in an efficient and seamless manner and therefore it is all systems go,” said Cyrus Oguna, Kenya’s Government Spoksman.  

More than 1 million Class Eight candidates are also set to start the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations on March 22 until 24.

“Examinations will be conducted across the country including Kapedo that had issues to do with security. Kapedo is perhaps one of the safest places now and examination centers have also been established even in Kapedo,” said Oguna.

28,437 examination centers have been established for KCSE candidates while 10,437 have been put in place in preparation for KCPE.

Schools re-opened in Kenya on January 4 following a 10-month break over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools were closed in March 2020 when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, with partial re-opening done in October for Form 4, Class 8 candidates and Grade 4 pupils.

