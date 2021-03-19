Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/CFM-FILE

County News

Goldenscape’s Peter Wangai of the fake green houses’ scam charged

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – The director of Goldenscape Group has been charged with defrauding Kenyans through a fake greenhouse investment scheme.

Peter Wangai was arraigned Thursday before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku and pleaded not guilty.

He denied 21 counts of fraud-related charges.

Lawyers representing the victims who lost money told the court that Wangai should deposit his passport in court because he is a flight risk.

They told court that two other directors have since fled to South Africa.

Wangai’s lawyer dismissed the allegations by the victims and told the court that his client was the only director of the company.

The magistrate ordered him released on a Sh5 million bond or a Sh 2 million cash bail.

The case was scheduled for mention on April 1.

