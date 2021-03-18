Connect with us

Former NTV News anchor Winnie Mukami succumbed to COVID-19 on March 18, 2021.

Capital Health

Former NTV news anchor Winnie Mukami succumbs to COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – Former NTV news anchor Winnie Mukami is dead, the latest to succumb to COVID-19 whose third wave is ravaging the country with high fatalities and infections.

Winnie died at a Nairobi hospital where she had been receiving treatment since last week when she was diagnosed with the virus.

“It is very unfortunate, Winnie has gone,” a family member told Capital FM News on Thursday morning.

Winnie worked at NTV from 2003 to 2010 when she joined private practice with her public relations company.

She was later appointed a board member of the Kenya Pipeline until last year when she was dropped.

She had taken a low profile since dismissal from the Kenya Pipeline.

Prior to joining NTV, Winnie was a current affairs proramme presenter at state broadcaster, KBC. 

Her death follows that of Robin Njogu, the Royal Media Services Managing Editor in charge of radio, who also succumbed to COVID-19 after a month in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Aga Khan hospital.

