FORD-Kenya Party reclaims Kabuchai MP slot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Ford Kenya’s Majimbo Kalasinga is the new Member of Parliament for Kabuchai constituency.
Kalasinga was declared the winner on Friday after he garnered 19,724 votes ahead of United Democratic Alliance’s Evans Kakai who came a distant second with 6,455 votes.
Kabuchai seat fell vacant after the demise of John Lusweti who was elected the constituency’s representative in 2017 on a Ford Kenya ticket.
Tallying in Matungu by-election was still ongoing with 81 out of 116 polling stations having reported their results by the time this article was published.
ANC’s Peter Oscar Nabulindo was leading in provisional results with 9,959 votes followed by David Were of ODM with 7,240 votes. Alex Lanya of UDA trailed with 3,601 votes.
The Matungu seat fell vacant following the death of Justus Murunga who was elected on an ANC ticket in 2017.
In Matungu, supporters of ANC’s candidate Peter Nabulindo and ODM’s David Were clashed following accusations of voter bribery.
