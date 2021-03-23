Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The portrait and coffin of the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli paraded during his national funeral at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, central Tanzania on March 22, 2021. - African leaders from across the continent on March 22, 2021 paid tribute to Tanzania's late president John Magufuli, who leaves a complex legacy following his sudden death from an illness shrouded in mystery. (Photo by - / AFP)

Africa

Five dead in stampede while mourning Tanzania’s Magufuli

Published

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 23 – A woman and four children were killed in a stampede in Tanzania as crowds rushed to mourn Tanzania’s late president John Magufuli at the weekend, a relative told AFP on Tuesday.

A second woman was also missing after going to Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, where tens of thousands gathered to mourn Magufuli whose sudden death after a mysterous short illness was announced last week.

“They went to bid farewell at the stadium, but it turned tragic when there was a stampede,” Gerald Mtuwa, a relative of the dead woman, told AFP by phone from Dar es Salaam.

The children were aged between five and 12 years old, he said. The woman killed was mother to two of them, while the other two were her nephews. 

Mtuwa said the family has checked hospitals and morgues in the financial capital for the missing woman, but she has not been found and the family fear the worst.

The stampede occurred as mourners crammed the streets around the stadium where Magufuli’s casket was in state at the weekend.

The government announced on March 17 that Magufuli, 61, had died from a long-running heart condition and declared 21 days of mourning. 

But the announcement followed a mysterious absence of almost three weeks and questions remain over the true cause of his death, which the opposition has said was from Covid-19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Magufuli was a Covid-sceptic, a stance which saw Tanzania refuse to issue data on the disease or take any measures to curb the spread of the virus.

His deputy Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in Friday to become Tanzania’s first female president.

Magufuli was given a state funeral on Monday in Dodoma at a ceremony attended by African leaders from across the continent.

His casket, at present in the semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar, will be flown to the city of Mwanza on Wednesday before the late president is laid to rest in his ancestral village of Chato in northwest Tanzania on Friday.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

EU sanctions against Chinese individuals, entity pointless, harmful: Hungarian FM

BUDAPEST, March 23 – The European Union (EU) sanctions against individuals and entities in China and Myanmar are “pointless” and “harmful”, Hungarian Minister of...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

Senior Biden administration officials to travel to Mexico seeking to “manage migration”

WASHINGTON, March 23 – Senior officials in charge of migration issues in the Joe Biden administration are heading to Mexico on Monday to discuss...

4 hours ago

County News

Closure of Kericho Law Courts over structural flaw extended for 2 weeks

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu on Monday said the Judiciary had made great progress to secure alternative premises which will house the court.

4 hours ago

Biden Administration

First US city passes reparation plan for Black residents

Chicago, United States, March 23 – Council members in Evanston city outside Chicago voted Monday in favor of giving funds to Black residents as a...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

BWIRE: We are no longer mourning but celebrating the life of Robin Njogu

It is no longer mourning. We are celebrating the passing on of a professional colleague, friend, journalism mentor, sociable and cool soul of Robin...

5 hours ago

World

Multiple’ deaths in US mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

Boulder, United States , March 23 – A gunman killed multiple people including a police officer at a grocery store in Colorado on Monday, police said,...

6 hours ago

business

China strives for quality, efficiency in economic growth: Premier Li

BEIJING, China March 23 – Premier Li Keqiang said Monday that China strives for higher quality and efficiency in stable economic growth, which requires...

6 hours ago

Africa

PHOTOS: President Kenyatta attends State Funeral of former Tanzanian President Magufuli in Dodoma

The President, who is also the current Chairperson of the East African Community, said the late Dr Magufuli was a close ally with whom...

18 hours ago