Fare thee well Robin Njogu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27- Journalist Robin Njogu was laid to rest at his rural home in Cherangany Saturday, in a ceremony attended by friends, family and his colleagues from Royal Media Services where he worked as Managing Editor in charge of radio.

Robin succumbed to COVID-19 last week after a month in the Intensive Care Unit in Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

He was mourned as a loving husband, father, friend and a consummate professional

His son Robin Junior described him as an amazing dad who put them first and created enough time for them.

“A special dad is hard to find, we will always remember that special smile, that caring heart and warm embrace that you always gave us. Dad was our role model,” Robin Junior said. Robin leaves behind a widow Carol and three children.

Robin’s father said “Although I loved you dearly, I couldn’t make you stay; God broke my heart to prove that He takes the best.”

In a moving tribute read on her behalf by a friend, his widow Carol, remembered Robin as a loving partner who was fully involved in the lives of their three children and who expressed his love to her in unique ways

“The first wrapped gift I received from Robin was ‘Mutura’ (African sausage). I must say though that it was so sweet. That is how romantic Robin was,” she said, “Robin was in labor ward and delivery room for each of our three children. Robin is the father that washes his new borns, changes their diapers and soothes them to sleep. He knows his children from birth.”

He started his journalism career at Capital FM before moving to Nation FM and eventually RMS.

“He will be remembered for his role in the transformation of radio news delivery in Kenya, he stood tall in a sea of journalists, almost always being the first to break stories. Radio in Kenya has lost a real legend, passionate, charismatic, and genuine. Your legacy and contribution will forever remain,” said Churchill Otieno, the President of the Kenya Editors Guild during the funeral service held in Nairobi on Thursday.

Otieno said Njogu freely trained journalists and impacted their lives even as he built worthwhile networks that grew his career.

The Capital FM family also mourned him as a cheerful person whose life impacted his former colleagues at the radio station.

 “Robin was full of life, always smiling and laughing, generous and kind, and even at death, he continues to inspire most of us to be better,” said Ann Nderi, who worked with Robin at Capital FM.

