The Bill requires the approval of 24 county assemblies for it to be presented to both Houses of Parliament for consideration and thereafter be subjected to a national referendum/CFM

Elgeyo Marakwet third to reject BBI Bill that so far has support from over 40 counties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2- Elgeyo Marakwet County on Tuesday became the third County after Baringo and Nandi to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

17 Members of the County Assembly voted against it while 15 supported.

It has so far been supported by 42 counties and it is set to be introduced in Parliament this week.

The Bill requires the approval of 24 county assemblies for it to be presented to both Houses of Parliament for consideration and thereafter be subjected to a national referendum.

The Bill, which proposes the expansion of the National Executive by adding the Office of the Prime Minister and two deputies among other changes, was borne out of a March 2018 truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga which ended hostilities sparked by the latter’s rejection of the 2017 presidential election outcome.

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya on Thursday said Parliament will adopt the Bill by March 31 to pave way for a referendum.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Kimunya said that the House will start considering the Bill after receiving resolutions of county assemblies that have approved the proposed amendments.

“We shall be having the usual House Business Committee where we shall review the progress in terms of what we would have received and when we reach the threshold of the 24 counties, we will be good to go,” Kimunya said.

“Then we will allocate the time on modalities of when the Bill will be introduced but we will be happy to finish with it by the end of March,” he said.  

