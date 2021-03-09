Connect with us

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa during a court appearance in the past/CFM

County News

Echesa secures freedom on Sh1mn cash bail in Matungu assault case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was Tuesday freed on a Sh1 million cash bail after denying assault charges in a recent by election in Kakamega County.

Echesa who was presented before Kiambu Magistrate Patrick Gichohi denied instigating violence in the just concluded Matungu by-election where he was captured on camera assaulting an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) staff.

Gichohi however ordered Echesa to report to criminal investigation officers once every month until his case is fully heard and determined.

Politicians who had accompanied Echesa during the session including Mumias East MP Bejamin Washiali and former Kakamega Senator Bonny khalwale accused the government of selective application of law by arresting a section of politicians while others known to have caused chaos walk scot-free.

Echesa was recorded in a viral video slapping an electoral official for allegedly kicking out the United Democratic Alliance party agents from a polling station in Matungu.

He surrendered after the Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai issued an ultimatum, saying he would to be declared armed and dangerous.

Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Peter Nabulindo won the Matungu parliamentary by-election, which was marred with violence.

The March 4 by-elections in Kakamega and Bungoma saw the arrest of legislators Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei for allegedly planning violence in Kabuchai constituency.

They were subsequently charged in court.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi issued a stern warning against politicians fueling violence, saying the government will invoke Chapter 6 of the Constitution, to ensure they’re barred from office in subsequent elections.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) summoned all the politicians involved the by-election violence.

“These summonses do not just indicate our intention to investigate and prosecute but rather also indicate the plan of the Commission to stop the unethical from occupying the office,” the commission said in a statement.

