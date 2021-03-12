Connect with us

Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

DP Ruto wishes Raila quick recovery, rallies the nation to pray for him

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday wished former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who tested positive for COVID-19 a quick recovery.

Ruto said Odinga will overcome the disease just like he had demonstrated courage and bravery while facing other challenges.

“To Raila Odinga, former PM, Isaiah 53v5 by Jesus stripes comes healing. You have fought many battles, you have always demonstrated courage and bravery. This too you will overcome. Quick recovery my friend. The nation is praying,” the Deputy President tweeted.

He rallied the nation to pray for Odinga who contracted the disease after an extensive tour of the coast region last week.

Odinga’s personal doctor David Olunya said the ODM leader was upbeat adding he was responding well to treatment and that a medical team will continue to monitor his progress.

He checked into the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday after experiencing what his brother Oburu Odinga termed as general fatigue.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was Friday expected to address the nation on the status of the pandemic in the country and review the containment measures including the dusk-to-dawn curfew and a ban on public gatherings.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday warned that the country was facing a third wave of the pandemic with 829 new cases detected, the highest on a single day.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 13 percent, nearly three times the 5 per cent containment threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation.

The country recorded the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday when 12 patients succumbed to the virus.

“I know this time around, people are tired, I am tired as well, people are strained and the virus has taken a toll on us and it is at this time when we feel the way we do that we can let our guard down, adopt a don’t care attitude but then we will be hit hardest,” Kagwe said.

