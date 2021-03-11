DP Ruto and CS Matiangi in war of words over police independence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11- Deputy President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi engaged in a war of words Thursday over the independence of law enforcement agencies.

It started on Wednesday when Matiangi said the Judiciary was hampering the war on crime due to delayed dispensation of cases, and warned politicians against statements that incite violence ahead of next year’s elections.

And on Thursday, Ruto fired back, saying the judiciary and even police are independent institutions which should not be interfered with.

“We expect the Inspector General of Police to provide leadership that will ensure we have a professional and independent police service that does not bend to political interests and partisan considerations,” said Ruto when he attended the funeral of the son to Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri in Nakuru.

“The biggest threat to democracy is when police become partisan or respond to certain political interests while ignoring others,” he added.

Matiangi hit back at the Deputy President on claims of misusing police for political mileage, saying Ruto was not justified to attack the IG in public.

“Let those in the administration and police service not be intimidated by their noise. Let us stand firm in execution of our mandate, as we protect our constitution and country,” the Interior Cabinet Secretary said, adding “I respect my President unlike some people and the Constitution of Kenya. I cannot seat in the National Security Council and insult the Inspector General (of Police) in public and burial meetings. Because some people have decided to stoop too low, to a point of pettiness and desperation, I will not go there, I will work within the constitution. Even me, I am not above the law.”

He was speaking in Muranga County during a development tour where he was accompanied by some of his fellow Cabinet Secretaries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Deputy President warned against politicization of the criminal justice sector agencies, saying the judiciary and police should be allowed to operate within the law.

The Deputy President said the Police Service will be held accountable for the safety of Kenyans and their property.

“The police service has no excuse and should not try to apportion blame to anyone or any side. They have a duty to ensure that every citizen, their property and rights are protected,” said Ruto.

He said the Judiciary should disregard external forces trying to undermine its independence.

On Wednesday, Matiangi said lengthy litigations were frustrating efforts to bring criminals to justice.

“We are ready to do our part and I can guarantee you that. But we must stop the hypocrisy in which we live as a society,” the Cabinet Secretary said during the launch of the report by the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC).

“Law enforcement does not begin and end with the police. So, what are my supposed to do,” he posed.

Matiangi cited cases stemming from examination cheating in 2015 and the 2017 electoral violence which remain active in court.

“It’s becoming ritualistic for police to arrest these people, tell the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) the file is released, and then a Magistrate promptly releases the suspects, who proceed to commit the same offence,” a visibly agitated Matiangi said. “Some of these people we are taking them to court for the seventh or eighth time.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The tense situation was recently laid bare during the recent by-elections in Kakamega and Bungoma Counties- that were marred by cases of violence.

Four politicians were arrested and arraigned for the violence, while the National Police Service (NPS) has since withdrawn their firearm licenses, on the directive of Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai.

Also arrested and charged was former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, who was captured on camera slapping an electoral official, for allegedly kicking out United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party agents out of a polling station in Matungu, Kakamega County.

Other legislators who were arrested and subsequently charged are Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei for allegedly planning violence in Kabuchai constituency.