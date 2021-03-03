Connect with us

These seeds stolen from Kenya Seeds Company were recovered by DCI detectives in Narok on March 3, 2021.

County News

DCI recovers Sh7mn maize seeds in Narok stolen from Kenya Seeds Company

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – Maize seeds worth more than Sh7 million were recovered in Narok Tuesday, in what detectives said is a major syndicate involving various players.

The 1,700 bales of Kenya Seed Company’s certified maize seeds was recovered at a private warehouse in the town.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the seeds were recovered by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit. Several suspects were arrested.

Police said the consignment was found in a facility owned by a store supervisor at Narok’s Kenya Seed Company branch, Brian Meja who is believed to be the major suspsect and two Narok-based unscrupulous traders of Asian origin known as Yogesh and Gaurav. 

“Approximately, 40 bales each containing 12 packets of 2kilogrames per packet, have been supplied daily to the two unscrupulous traders since last December,” the DCI said in a series of tweets on the recovery.

The DCI said the recovered seeds will be subjected to forensic analysis at the department’s Forensic Lab.

The detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit and investigators from other state agencies were set to visit the Kenya Seed Company Limited as part of investigations and search for more culprits.

