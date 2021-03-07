Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said 374 patients had recovered from the disease over the same period including 328 who were under home based isolation and care/CFM-FILE

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 12.2pc even as 374 patients recover

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,874 after another patient succumbed to the disease.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate soared to 12.2 per cent on Saturday after 633 cases were picked from 5,193 samples tested within 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe however said 374 patients had recovered from the disease over the same period including 328 who were under home based isolation and care.

He said there were 438 active admissions in health facilities spread across the country while another 1,389  patients were under home-based isolation and care. 

The COVID-19  death toll rose to 1,874 after another patient succumbed to the disease.

The ministry said there were 69 patients in the Intensive Care Unit including 26 who were on ventilator support and 33 who were on supplemental oxygen.

Kagwe said another 18 patients who were in general wards were also on supplemental oxygen.

Acting Public Health Director-General Patrick Amoth on Friday became the first Kenyan to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the country kicked off a nationwide vaccination campaign targeting frontline workers.

The health ministry deployed the 1.2 million AstraZeneca vaccines which arrived in the country on Tuesday to county referral facilities where health workers and other frontline workers including security officers and teachers will be prioritized.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Amoth received the jab at the official launch of the nationwide vaccination campaign held at the Kenyatta National Hospital which was officiated by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Senator Orengo claims a cabal in govt plotting 2022 succession

Senator Orengo on Saturday threatened to expose the said senior civil servants in the near future.

13 mins ago

Africa

Uganda on alert as desert locusts remain active in neighboring Kenya

KAMPALA, Uganda, March 6 – Uganda remains on high alert as neighboring Kenya has turned into a breeding ground for the marauding desert locusts,...

15 hours ago

Africa

Over 50,000 people in Rwanda inoculated on first day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign

KIGALI, Rwanda, March 6 – More than 50,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday, the first day of a nationwide vaccination campaign, Rwandan...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Wanga, Aisha, Kapondi and Washiali among 10 legislators NCIC wants expelled from office

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia named the ten in a media briefing following chaotic by-elections in parts of Western and Rift Valley regions on Thursday.

16 hours ago

World

Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: govt military sources

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 6 – Fierce fighting between Yemeni pro-government forces and Iran-backed Huthi rebels has killed at least 90 combatants on both...

16 hours ago

Africa

Ivory Coast holds legislative elections after political turmoil

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 6 –  People in Ivory Coast cast ballots in a parliamentary vote on Saturday, in a key test of stability after...

17 hours ago

Africa

Gunmen kill 16 in northwest Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria, March 6 – Gunmen have killed 16 people and injured nine others in a village in northwestern Nigeria near the border with Niger,...

18 hours ago

County News

Mwilu orders closure of Kericho Law Courts building declared structurally unsound

Mwilu's decision was promted by a report submitted to the Judiciary on Wednesday by the Department of Public Wors which assessed the building a...

21 hours ago