COVID-19 positivity rate maintains levels above 10pc as third wave hits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity was reported at 12 per cent on Friday after 750 cases were reported from 6,264 samples analyzed within a period of 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases included 702 Kenyans and 48 foreigners, with 411 being males and 339 females.

The number of cases documented since March 2020 stood at 111,935 with a cumulative 1,358,390 tests conducted.

Kagwe alsoreported two more virus related deaths, raising death to 1,901.

He said 215 patients recovered from the disease, including 122 from the home based care , raising the total recoveries to 88,209.

The Ministry of Health said there were 632 COVID patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,912 patients were on home-based care.

“96 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 59 on supplemental oxygen.14 patients are on observation,” he stated.