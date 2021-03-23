Closure of Kericho Law Courts over structural flaw extended for 2 weeks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The closure of Kericho Law Courts over the structural deficiencies caused by modifications undertaken on the building housing it in 2014 has been extended for two more weeks.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu on Monday said the Judiciary had made great progress to secure alternative premises which will house the court.

An inspection by the State Department of Public Works revealed that the building posed a great risk to judiciary staff and court users.

The report submitted to the Judiciary on March 3 recommended that the building be vacated as a matter of urgency to avert a potential disaster.

“The Judiciary prioritizes, above all, the safety and security of its staff and other courts users. Consequently, the decision has been taken, in consultation with the Presiding Judge, the CUC and other stakeholders at Kericho Law Courts, to close the building for an initial period of two weeks,” Mwilu said.

In the meantime, hearing of cases will continue via virtual platforms and all documents shall be filed online.

Urgent matters including criminal pleas will be heard at the Kericho county Revenue offices.

Mwilu also noted the need for increased Judiciary funding so as to implement infrastructural projects which have stalled due to insufficient funds.

The Judiciary also plans to carry out renovations on court stations in a ‘dilapidated’ state.