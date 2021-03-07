Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Wang Yi is China's State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

World

China ready to work with U.S. to bring ties back on right track: FM

Published

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) — China is ready to work with the United States to bring bilateral relations back on the right track, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Making the remarks at a press conference, Wang said the two sides should follow through on the outcomes of the phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joseph R. Biden on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year last month, and set bilateral relations on a new path of healthy and steady growth.

As two countries with different social systems, China and the United States naturally have differences and disagreements, Wang said.

“What matters most is to manage them effectively through candid communication to prevent strategic miscalculation and avoid conflict and confrontation,” he said.

It is not surprising that there is competition between China and the United States as their interests are intertwined, but the two sides should have healthy competition on the basis of fairness and equity, Wang said.

China hopes that the United States will meet China half way and remove all its unreasonable restrictions on bilateral cooperation as early as possible, and not create new obstacles, Wang said, noting that China is ready to work with the United States in fields including anti-pandemic fight, economic recovery and climate change.

Answering a question on China-U.S. ties in the context of the Taiwan question and issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, etc., Wang said that China will never accept groundless allegation and vilification and will never allow its core interests to be violated, urging the United States to recognize the fact that it has been, for quite some time, willfully interfering in other countries’ internal affairs in the name of democracy and human rights.

“The Chinese people are in the best position to tell whether China is doing a good job. The Chinese people can best decide what is the right thing for China to do,” Wang said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

XI JINPING XI JINPING

World

Xi stresses high-quality development, improving people’s well-being

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed efforts to unswervingly pursue high-quality development and improve the people’s well-being when joining...

9 mins ago

Capital Health

465 new COVID-19 cases in Kenya as vaccination intensified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7-The Ministry of health has reported 465 new coronavirus infections in the country. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new...

13 mins ago

Headlines

ODM and UDA invite applicants for upcoming by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7-The Orange Democratic Movement Party and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited applications of interested aspirants in the upcoming by-elections....

22 mins ago

BBI

Senator Orengo claims a cabal in govt plotting 2022 succession

Senator Orengo on Saturday threatened to expose the said senior civil servants in the near future.

11 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Barasa, Kapondi directed to surrender firearms over electoral misconduct

Board Chairman Charles Mukindia explained they arrived at the decision following the consultations with the Inspector General of the National Police Service and upon...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 12.2pc even as 374 patients recover

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,874 after another patient succumbed to the disease.

12 hours ago

Africa

Uganda on alert as desert locusts remain active in neighboring Kenya

KAMPALA, Uganda, March 6 – Uganda remains on high alert as neighboring Kenya has turned into a breeding ground for the marauding desert locusts,...

1 day ago

Africa

Over 50,000 people in Rwanda inoculated on first day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign

KIGALI, Rwanda, March 6 – More than 50,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday, the first day of a nationwide vaccination campaign, Rwandan...

1 day ago