China provides COVID-19 vaccines to Arab League

CAIRO, Egypt, March 5 – China provided on Thursday a batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to the Arab League (AL) general secretariat in Cairo, the Chinese embassy in Egypt said in a statement.

“This is a vivid interpretation of the China-Arab community of health and wellness, and it marks another solid step towards building a China-Arab community with a shared future,” Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang was quoted as saying in the statement.

“No matter how the international situation changes, China and Arab countries will always be true friends who unite and cooperate to overcome difficulties together,” Liao continued, adding that China is willing to work with Arab countries to continue to uphold the spirit of solidarity and jointly advocate peace.

During the reception ceremony of the vaccines, AL Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki expressed his appreciation for China’s medical assistance to the pan-Arab body.

“The Arab countries are willing to maintain long-term friendly cooperative relations with China and push the Arab-Chinese strategic partnership to a higher level,” said the AL senior official.

Zaki emphasized that the friendship between the Arab people and the Chinese people has a long history and that China’s medical support will effectively enhance Arab countries’ anti-epidemic capabilities.

China has previously sent two batches of medical supplies to the pan-Arab organization.

Meanwhile, the vaccine-related cooperation is progressing smoothly between China and a number of Arab states including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Morocco.