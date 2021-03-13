China hopes upcoming dialogue with U.S. can promote sound, steady development of bilateral ties: spokesperson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, March 12 – China on Friday expressed hope that the upcoming high-level strategic dialogue between top diplomats of China and the United States will promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a query on the high-level strategic dialogue scheduled for March 18 and 19 in Alaska.

It is hoped that China and the United States can build on the spirit of the phone conversation of the two heads of state, focus on cooperation, manage differences, and promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations through the dialogue, Zhao said.

Noting that the upcoming high-level strategic dialogue was proposed by the United States, Zhao said it is the first high-level contact between China and the United States after the two presidents had a phone call on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, and the first face-to-face meeting between the two sides since the new U.S. administration took office.

He pointed out that the specific topics of the dialogue have yet to be decided by the two sides, adding that it is hoped the two sides can have candid talks on issues of common concern, and China will make its position clear during the dialogue.

The two sides should accurately understand each other’s policy intentions, enhance mutual understanding, manage differences, and bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track, Zhao said.

He stressed that China’s position on issues related to Xinjiang and Hong Kong is consistent and clear. China has said many times that the door to Xinjiang is always open. In recent years, more than 1,200 foreign diplomats, international organization officials, journalists and religious personnel from more than 100 countries have visited Xinjiang.

“They agreed that what they saw and experienced in the region was entirely different from Western media reports and politicians’ accusations. We welcome unbiased foreigners to visit Xinjiang and get a better understanding of Xinjiang through personal experience,” he said.

In the face of these facts and truths, all the lies and disinformation cooked up by anti-China forces will collapse, Zhao added.

On Hong Kong-related issues, Zhao said that Hong Kong is China’s Hong Kong. Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, and no foreign country has the right to interfere.

“We urge the U.S. side to stop interfering in China’s Hong Kong affairs and refrain from going further down the wrong path. China will firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests,” Zhao said.