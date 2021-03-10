CCU questions Wiper’s Agnes Kavindu eligibility to contest in Machakos mini poll

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) party has petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the eligibility of Wiper Party Candidate Agnes Kavindu to contest in the Machakos Senate by-election scheduled for March 18.

In a letter addressed to the Machakos Returning Officer, CCU Secretary-General Sadjah Phillipe through the MMS advocates has sought an explanation from the Wafula Chebukati-led commission as to how Kavindu was cleared to contest in the race without meeting the necessary academic qualification.

The party notes that Kavindu who is keen to succeed the late Senator Boniface Kabaka who was elected in 2017 on a CCU ticket does not have post-secondary school certificate, a requirement provided for in law for persons wishing to contest for elective parliamentary positions.

“It has come to our attention that Agnes Kavindu who was cleared by the commission may not possess this minimum qualification. If indeed this is factual, it is the considered view that the clearance of such a candidate was unprocedural and unlawful,” the party said.

CCU is keen to retain the seat whose flag bearer in the by-election is Lily Nduku who will face off with other 15 candidates in the race.

The CCU party has threatened to move to court if the electoral body does not provide the education qualification and certificates provided by Kavindu in seeking clearance.

“Our instructions are, therefore, to demand which we hereby do that the commission provides the information within a maximum of 48 hours to determine the next cause of action,” the party’s lawyers said.

In the event it is proven that Kavindu’s education qualification which were presented before the commission did not meet the requisite threshold, the CCU Party holds that she should be disqualified from the race.