Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya is targeting to vaccinate 1 million healthcare workers ahead of a national rollout for the country's population.

Capital Health

Catholic church in Kenya says not against COVID-19 vaccine

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9- The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops says Catholic faithful like other Kenyans are free to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and has dismissed reports that the church is against it.

In a statement on Tuesday, the church leaders said the views expressed by the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association cautioning its members and Kenyans against the vaccine was not binding to the Catholic church.

The Conference chairperson Most Rev. Phillip Anyolo however, said the Ministry of Health should make sure all the vaccines are clinically genuine, safe and effective.

“It must be understood that those doctors cannot and should not purport to speak in the name of the Catholic church,” he said, “Consequently, we urge the Ministry of Health to take all the necessary steps required to affirm to the public that the vaccines are genuine, safe and effective, in order to encourage people to be vaccinated.”

He urged Kenyans to accept the vaccine, while those still opposed to it, should strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health protocols.

Kenya launched a nationwide vaccination exercise last week after receiving the initial 1.02 million doses of Covax-funded AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines, which are currently being administered voluntarily, with plans to intensify public sensitization.

The government plans to start with vaccinating 16 million people by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

In phase two of the vaccination, which is set to kick off in July and end in June 2022, 9.7 million Kenyans will be vaccinated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Oburu says Raila hospitalised for fatigue, awaiting COVID-19 results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is hospitalised for fatigue but has taken a COVID-19 test, his family said. Oburu...

23 mins ago

World

President of Honduras helped smuggle tons of cocaine into US: prosecutor

New York, United States, March 10 – Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez helped smuggle tons of cocaine into the United States, a US prosecutor said...

1 hour ago

County News

CCU questions Wiper’s Agnes Kavindu eligibility to contest in Machakos mini poll

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) party has petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the eligibility of Wiper...

2 hours ago

World

First jurors selected for George Floyd murder trial

Minneapolis, United States, March 10 – The first jurors were selected on Tuesday in the high-profile trial of the white police officer accused of killing...

2 hours ago

Africa

Magufuli’s absence in Tanzania fuels speculation with reports that he is admitted in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Concerns are rife that Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli is hospitalised in Nairobi after the country’s Opposition leader Tundu...

2 hours ago

World

Burkina Faso makes tentative steps towards dialogue with jihadists

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, March 10 – While he was on the campaign trail last November, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore had a mantra — “We...

2 hours ago

World

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

London, United Kingdom, March 10 – Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday responded to explosive racism claims from grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, voicing...

2 hours ago

BBI

Uasin Gishu opts to abstain from BBI vote

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – Uasin Gishu County Assembly has abstained from debating and taking a vote on the Constitution Amendment Bill derived from...

14 hours ago