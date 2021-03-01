Connect with us

Capital News

Headlines

Caleb Kositany kicked out as Jubilee Deputy Sec Gen, replaced by Kutuny

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 1 – Soy Member of Parliament Caleb Kositany has been ousted as Jubilee Party’s Deputy Secretary General in escalating wrangles pitting the faction allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and that of his Deputy William Ruto.

Jubilee’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju said his new Deputy is Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny.

“The Jubiee Party Management Committee met a the party headquarters and in exercise of its mandate as provided for under Article 7 (2) of the Jubilee Party Constitution, removed Caleb Kositany from the position of Deputy Secretary General of the Jubilee Party,” Tuju said in a statement late Monday.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany is loyal to Deputy President William Ruto and is influential in their new UDA party.

