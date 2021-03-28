CA fines Homeboyz Radio Sh1mn, suspends show after presenters glorified GBV

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – The Communication Authority of Kenya on Sunday fined Homeboyz Radio Sh1 million, and suspended the morning show for a period of six months over remarks made by presenters in regards to violence meted against a woman.

The two radio presenters and a DJ have since been fired by the station over their remarks which appeared to victim shame and justify sexual assault against women.

The Authority’s Director General Mercy Wanjau directed that the staff at the station undergo training and sensitization on gender issues.

“The Authority upholds the principle of gender inclusivity and respect for diversity. Broadcasters are urged to exercise great responsibility when undertaking their work and to avoid gender stereotyping, fostering misogyny and perpetration of negative narratives against women and men,” she stated.

The station was further directed to publish a public apology in two newspapers with nationwide circulation, as well as air the same apology on the station in the next five days, during prime time.

Due to remarks made by the presenters, East African Breweries Limited on Saturday announced that it was pausing advertising programs associated with the station.

The remarks, which were highly condemned by social media users, surrounded an incident where a lady named Eunice Wangari was thrown off the 12th floor of a building by a man whose sexual advances she had turned down.

Shaffie Weru, Neville, and DJ Joe Mfalme apologized in statements shared on their individual social media pages.