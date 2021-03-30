Connect with us

There are a set of regulations on how one can operate a drone in Kenya and limitations as captured in the The Civil Aviation (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Regulations, 2020/FILE

Briton neighbouring DP Ruto’s private residence quizzed after drone intrusion

Nairobi police boss Augustine Nthumbi said the man, a neighbor of the Deputy President, had since handed over the drone to police.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – A Briton was on Tuesday morning recorded a statement with police after his drone suspiciously strayed into Deputy President William Ruto’s private home in Karen, causing fear.

Nairobi police boss Augustine Nthumbi said the man, a neighbor of the Deputy President, had since handed over the drone to police.

He said investigations into the matter had commenced, and were being led by Nairobi Regional Directorate of Criminal Investigations Chief Bernard Nyakwaka. The Anti-Terror Police Unit and the National Intelligence Service were also aiding in the probe.

“The drone was immediately confiscated shortly after the matter was reported to police by Deputy President’s wife, Rachael Ruto,” he told journalists during a press conference on Tuesday.

He dispelled any cause for alarm after initial fears of the man spying on the country’s second in command, saying already the memory card of his drone had been retrieved from further analysis of the content.

The incident was reported on Monday by Deputy President’s wife Rachael Ruto.

“Let’s wait for investigations over the incident,” the police boss said.

All residences of the Deputy President are assigned day and night security by the State.

Ruto has a private residence in Karen in addition to the State residence which also acts as an office.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) registers drone owners who are by law required to have a permit to import one in the country.

There are a set of regulations on how one can operate a drone in Kenya and limitations as captured in the The Civil Aviation (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Regulations, 2020.

KCAA has segregated the country into high risk and low risk operations areas away from aerodromes.

