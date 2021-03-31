Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Pharma giant Pfizer is trying to ease concern in Europe about the deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine it developed with German firm BioNTech

Africa

BioNTech-Pfizer say Covid vaccine 100% effective on 12-15 year olds

Published

Berlin, Germany, March 31 – BioNTech-Pfizer said Wednesday their vaccine showed 100 percent efficacy against the coronavirus in 12 to 15 year olds, as they eye approval for adolescents to get the jabs before the next school year.

Phase 3 trials carried out on 2,260 adolescents in the United States “demonstrated 100 percent efficacy and robust antibody responses”, the companies said in a statement.

“We plan to submit these data to (US regulator) FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorisation in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year,” said Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla.

Chief executive of German company BioNTech said the results showing high protection for teens were “very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B.1.1.7 UK variant”.

The BioNTech/Pfizer shot is based on novel mRNA technology and was the first Covid-19 vaccine to be approved in the West late last year.

Both the United States and the European Union have approved its use for people aged 16 and above.

Since then, it has been used in millions of adults in more than 65 countries.

A real world study involving 1.2 million people in Israel found it to be 94 percent effective.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With the world scrambling to inoculate, BioNTech said Tuesday it was on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its vaccine this year.

The higher output was driven by the recent launch of a new production site in the German city of Marburg, which is now one of the world’s largest mRNA vaccine manufacturing plants, it said.

The vaccine is also being produced at a Pfizer plant in Belgium and at three sites in the United States.

BioNTech said improved efficiency and new cooperation agreements with outside partners had also helped lift its vaccine target, as had the regulatory nod allowing vaccinators to extract six instead of just five doses from a single BioNTech/Pfizer vial.

BioNTech and Pfizer last week began studies of the jab on children, with the first group of five-to-11 year olds getting the vaccine.

A younger cohort of two-to-five year olds are expected to get their first dose next week in the study which will also cover children as young as six months old.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

China, WHO joint research to boost global cooperation in COVID-19 origin tracing: spokesperson

BEIJING, China March 31 – China believes that the joint research carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) and China will play a...

2 hours ago

County News

Standing firm against hostile Kisii community Culture discriminating women in politics

KISII, Kenya Mar 31 – Despite the increasing presence of women aspiring for elective leadership positions in most parts of the country, gender-based cultural...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Tributes pour in for Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange

Deputy President William Ruto, Opposition Leader Raila Odinga and Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi are among leaders who reacted with grief and disbelief...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Naivasha law courts shut for 10 days after staff tests positive

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, through a statement, said the decision was reached after the Head of Station held an emergency meeting with both...

4 hours ago

Africa

Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: residents

Niamey, Niger, March 31 –Residents of Niger’s capital Niamey on Wednesday reported hearing gunfire overnight near the presidency, days before new president Mohamed Bazoum is...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Head of WHO’s international experts hails cooperation with China

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – The release of the report on the global tracing of COVID-19 origins showed “strong and good” cooperation between the...

4 hours ago

Africa

S.Africa imposes booze ban over Easter in virus curb

Johannesburg, South Africa, March 31 – South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced a four-day ban on take-away alcohol consumption over the Easter weekend,...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

WHO expert: Future research on COVID-19 origin not limit to one region

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – All conclusions and recommendations in the report by the international team studying the origins of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan are based on...

4 hours ago