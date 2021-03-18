Connect with us

Jennifer Wambua (pictured) who worked as the Deputy Director in charge of communication went missing after leaving the office on Friday shortly after checking into the office according to surveillance footage analyzed by police/. She was later found murdered and her body dumped in Ngong forest./COURTESY

Autopsy shows NLC Staff Jeniffer Wambua was strangled to death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18- An autopsy on the body of Jeniffer Wambua, the National Land Commission (NLC) deputy Director of Communications shows that she was strangled to death.

Wambua, who went missing after leaving the office on Friday shortly after checking in according to surveillance footage analyzed by police. She was later found murdered and her body dumped in Ngong forest.

Results of the autopsy by Government Pathologist Dr. Johanssen Oduor was relayed to the media by lawyer Daniel Maanzo who is the Makueni MP.

This comes as the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji called for a speedy probe into the death.

Wambua, who is said to have been a state witness in a high-profile corruption case involving prominent personalities, mysteriously disappeared on Friday, only for her body to be found at the City Mortuary on Monday.

Police said it was discovered by a herdsman at Ngong forest.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has assured of thorough investigations in the murder.

