The unidentified man seized the weapon from the traffic police officer who was manning Jomo Kenyatta highway roundabout at Kisumu Boy's junction /CFM-FILE

County News

Assailant grabs gun from traffic police in Kisumu, fatally wounds 2

Two of three wounded civilians succumbed to their injuries.

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 5 – Police in Kisumu on Friday shot dead an assailant who grabbed a gun from a traffic police officer this morning and proceeded to shoot indiscriminately critically wounding three unarmed passersby and the police officer.

Two of the three wounded civilians succumbed to their injuries.

The unidentified man seized the weapon from the traffic police officer who was manning Jomo Kenyatta highway roundabout at Kisumu Boy’s junction.

Eyewitnesses said the man appeared to be talking to someone on phone through earphones plugged on his phone.

Two injured persons were placed on critical care at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

