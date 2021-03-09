Connect with us

Several suspects have been charged over violence in the US Capitol.

Kenya

American fugitive deported from Kenya charged over US Capitol riot

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – An American fugitive deported from Kenya has been charged with offenses related to the US Capitol riot.

Isaac Sturgeon was arrested on arrival at John F. Kennedy airport in New York, The Washington Post reported.

The 32-year-old fugitive faced 7 counts, according to the Post, among them assaulting police.

He left the United States on January 24, weeks after the Capitol riot, and had planned to stay in Kenya until April.

Sturgeon, however, denied accusations that he was planning to flee and was released on bond with location monitoring.

“I wasn’t trying to flee,” he told the court.

The riot was carried out by a mob of supporters of the former United States President Donald Trump.

At least 5 people died while more than 100 others sustained injuries.

Following the riot, the Capitol was placed under lockdown, and lawmakers were evacuated while rioters occupied and vandalized the building.

