Arthur Oginga, Group Chief Executive Officer, UAP Old Mutual receives a gift from Mr Rashid Khalani, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Ms Jemimah Kimeu, Chief Nursing officer at Aga Khan University Hospital Nairobi. Mr Oginga presided over the launch of the hospitals Mountain View Medical Centre located on the 3rd Floor of Mountain View Mall along Waiyaki Way.

Kenya

Aga Khan University Hospital opens new medical centre in Mountain View

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) has opened a new Medical Centre in Mountain View, as part of its strategy to increase access to quality healthcare services to its patients.

This becomes the 50th outpatient medical centre operated by the Hospital in East Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer of UAP Old Mutual Group, Arthur Oginga, who was the chief guest at the ceremony commended AKUH for expanding the access of quality and specialized medical care in the region.

“We are excited about the opening of this clinic. The expansion of healthcare facilities by The Aga Khan University hospital gives our customers convenience in accessing the services they require, which is a vision we both share” said Oginga. He also noted that the AKUH has provided support to the Group’s digital products which were launched last year in the wake of the pandemic.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Rashid Khalani, the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Aga Khan University Hospital, said that the new clinic will offer both general consultation and specialized clinics, in line with the Hospital’s new strategy of taking specialized care closer to patients.

“Through this strategy our specialists are now conducting regular clinics within our outreach medical centres enabling our patients to receive quality specialized care in their neighbourhood. In this clinic for example, we are already running the paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, dental and ENT clinics,” he said. 

Khalani added that the strategy is supported by mobile laboratory service and the home delivery of medications, both offered at no extra cost.

“Our team is committed to ensure that the specialized clinics, the mobile laboratory and the home delivery of medication services are available across all our 50 outreach medical centres,” he said.

