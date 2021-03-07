Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

7 virus-related deaths, 11.8pc positivity rate documented in 24 hours lapsing Tuesday

479 new COVID-19 cases were recorded out of a sample size of 4,043 tested since Monday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 7 lives within 24 hours lapsing on Tuesday, raising cumulative fatalities recorded in the country since April 2020 to 1,886.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 113 patients recovered from the disease, of those, 65 being from the Home Based and Isolation Care.

Total recoveries stood at 87, 736.

Meanwhile, 479 new COVID-19 cases were recorded out of a sample size of 4,043 tested since Monday.

“The youngest is a one-year old baby while the oldest is 93,” the Cabinet Secretary said. “From the cases, 424 are Kenyans while 55 are foreigners. 257 are males and 222 are females.”

With the new cases, the country’s caseload since March 2020 stood at 109,643 with cumulative tests of more than 1.3 million having been conducted.

Some 565 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,601 patients were on home-base care as of Tuesday.

Kagwe said 86 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of whom were on ventilatory support and 52 on supplemental oxygen. Twelve patients were on observation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya received 1.2 million vaccines on Tuesday, March 2, shipped in by UNICEF under the global COVAX alliance, which aims to provide equitable access to vaccines for all countries around the world.

The vaccines were availed free of charge as the Kenyan government did not incur any cost in procuring and transportation.

UNICEF vouched for the vaccine’s safety dismissing as propaganda claims that the jab could present health challenges.

“Vaccination is voluntary. Let me assure all Kenyans that I have absolute confidence in the vaccine’s safety and in its urgency, its importance and its necessity,” said Stephen Jackson the UNICEF representative in the region said during the launch of Kenya’s vaccination campaign on Friday.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Britain signs deal with Nigeria to return looted funds

Lagos, Nigeria, March 9 – Britain and Nigeria on Tuesday signed a deal to return £4.2 million ($5.82 million) recovered from a former governor of...

2 hours ago

Africa

14 migrants die, 139 rescued off Tunisia: national guard

Tunis, Tunisia, March 9 – At least 14 migrants, including four children, drowned while 139 were rescued Tuesday after two boats sank off the coast...

3 hours ago

Africa

Ugandan opposition leader urges protests against Museveni’s rule

Kampala, Uganda, March 9 – Opposition leader Bobi Wine on Tuesday called on Ugandans to “rise up peacefully and unarmed” in protest against President...

3 hours ago

World

UN finds ‘no adverse health effects’ from Fukushima disaster

Vienna, Austria, March 9- Japan’s 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster has not harmed the health of local residents 10 years on, according to a report published...

4 hours ago

World

Meghan’s father suggests she exaggerated royal racism

London, United Kingdom, March 9 – Meghan Markle’s estranged father on Tuesday suggested that his daughter exaggerated racism in the British royal family during her...

5 hours ago

Africa

Eritrea’s murky role in Ethiopia conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9 – Eritrea, one of the world’s most repressive and secretive states, has played a major role in a military operation...

6 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru, Raila handshake 3rd anniversary marked amid simmering tensions

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – Kenya on Tuesday marked the third anniversary of the political truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister...

7 hours ago

Kenya

American fugitive deported from Kenya charged over US Capitol riot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – An American fugitive deported from Kenya has been charged with offenses related to the US Capitol riot. Isaac Sturgeon...

7 hours ago