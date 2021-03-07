7 virus-related deaths, 11.8pc positivity rate documented in 24 hours lapsing Tuesday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 7 lives within 24 hours lapsing on Tuesday, raising cumulative fatalities recorded in the country since April 2020 to 1,886.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 113 patients recovered from the disease, of those, 65 being from the Home Based and Isolation Care.

Total recoveries stood at 87, 736.

Meanwhile, 479 new COVID-19 cases were recorded out of a sample size of 4,043 tested since Monday.

“The youngest is a one-year old baby while the oldest is 93,” the Cabinet Secretary said. “From the cases, 424 are Kenyans while 55 are foreigners. 257 are males and 222 are females.”

With the new cases, the country’s caseload since March 2020 stood at 109,643 with cumulative tests of more than 1.3 million having been conducted.

Some 565 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,601 patients were on home-base care as of Tuesday.

Kagwe said 86 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of whom were on ventilatory support and 52 on supplemental oxygen. Twelve patients were on observation.

Kenya received 1.2 million vaccines on Tuesday, March 2, shipped in by UNICEF under the global COVAX alliance, which aims to provide equitable access to vaccines for all countries around the world.

The vaccines were availed free of charge as the Kenyan government did not incur any cost in procuring and transportation.

UNICEF vouched for the vaccine’s safety dismissing as propaganda claims that the jab could present health challenges.

“Vaccination is voluntary. Let me assure all Kenyans that I have absolute confidence in the vaccine’s safety and in its urgency, its importance and its necessity,” said Stephen Jackson the UNICEF representative in the region said during the launch of Kenya’s vaccination campaign on Friday.