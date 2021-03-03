3 people killed, several injured in Mandera IED attack blamed on Al Shabaab

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24- Three people were on Wednesday morning killed and several injured following an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Mandera County.

Police said the incident occurred when a bus was hit by the IED along Mandera-Arabia Road near the border with Somalia. The bus was headed to Mandera town from Lafey.

“Three people were killed and we have many others who escaped with injuries,” a police officer said of the attack blamed on Al Shabaab.

“We call on the locals to help us with information that might help us get the criminals involved in this and other attack,” said Ronoh Bunei, North Eastern Regional Police Commander.

This is the latest attack in the area, after a series of others that targeted government and communication installations.

On Sunday, security officers said they had repulsed an attempted attack targeting a police station in Lafey area.

Police suspect the same group was involved in the Wednesday morning attack.

A standoff between Kenya and Somalia has complicated efforts to maintain peace along the porous border between the two countries.

Somalia has since severed bilateral relations with Kenya, citing alleged interference with her internal affairs, even after a report by a taskforce of the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) found the claims as baseless.

The two countries are also embroiled in a maritime dispute, that has worsened an already dire situation.

Kenya has since withdrawn from the litigation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) saying it is not likely to get justice.