2020 KCPE exams delayed over pandemic set to commence Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – At least 1.1 million candidates were scheduled to commence writing their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams on Monday with the government assuring all resources to ensure a seamless exercise had been mobilized.

The exams postponed in 2020 over the outbreak of coronavirus will be administered under prescribed Ministry of Health COVID-19 regulations.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna confirmed to Capital News that all preparations were complete to ensure a seamless exercise, including in areas hit by insecurity and flooding.

KCPE will be concluded on Thursday while the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination which commenced with the administration of specialized subjects on March 8 and will end on April 21.

According to the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) schedule, the candidates will begin with the Mathematics paper and the English Language paper in the morning and English Composition in the afternoon

On the second day the candidates will sit for the Science, Kiswahili Lugha and Kiswahili Insha papers.

The examinees will close out the three-day exams period with Social Studies and Religious Education.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha recently said learners will have to remove their masks for inspection before they begin the examinations.

This is after intelligence reports indicated that some students plan to write notes they will use in the exam room on their face masks.

Out of the total 1,934,706 candidates registered to write the national examinations, where 752,981 will sit the KCSE and 1.1 million students will sit for their KCPE.

About 28,437 examination centres were established for KCSE candidates while 10,437 were set up for KCPE candidates as part of preparations for the exams.