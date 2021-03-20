Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Turmoil exploited by people smugglers since the 2011 overthrow of Moamer Kadhafi has made Libya the main gateway for African migrants seeking to make dangerous Mediterranean crossings

Africa

20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti:IOM

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 4 – At least 20 people drowned after smugglers threw dozens of migrants overboard during a crossing between Djibouti and Yemen, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Thursday.

“Survivors believe at least 20 people have been killed. There are still some unaccounted for. Five bodies washed up onshore,” said Yvonne Ndege, IOM regional spokesperson for the East and Horn of Africa, told AFP.

At least 200 migrants, including children, were aboard the vessel when it left Oulebi in Djibouti in the early hours of Wednesday for Yemen, survivors told the IOM.

About thirty minutes into the voyage across the Gulf of Aden the smugglers panicked, survivors said, throwing around 80 people overboard before turning the vessel back toward Djibouti.

“Of the 80 people who were forced off, only 60 made it back to shore,” Ndege said.

Five bodies were recovered Wednesday and there are fears the death toll could still rise. 

The survivors are receiving medical treatment in the Djibouti port town of Obock and testimonies are still being collected.

Two similar incidents in the Gulf of Aden in October claimed the lives of at least 50 migrants, the IOM said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Curfew in Nigerian town of abducted schoolgirls

Kano, Nigeria, March 4 – A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in a northwestern Nigerian town and its market shut after violence marred the reunion...

18 mins ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate reported at 8.4pc with 6,291 samples tested

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through an emailed statement, noted that Nairobi had recorded the highest number of cases at 363 followed by Kiambu...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Stop peddling falsehoods on Covid-19 vaccination, President Kenyatta cautions Kenyans

The President said Government has put in place robust policy measures on how the vaccination campaign will be conducted and advised the media to...

1 hour ago

County News

Chebukati demands Echesa’s arrest for slapping an election official in Matungu

Chebukati was speaking when he visited Hells Gate ward where a by-election is ongoing, to supervise the exercise.

2 hours ago

County News

Magistrate orders psychiatric check on Sonko at KNH

Trial Magistrate Peter Aoko said the test must be conducted at a public facility preferably the Kenyatta National Hospital.

2 hours ago

Capital Health

President Kenyatta flags off Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine batch for distribution in regions

President Kenyatta said the government expects another batch by April which will cater for more people.

2 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopian, Eritrean troops behind possible ‘war crimes’ in Tigray: UN

Geneva, Switzerland, March 4 – The UN rights chief said Thursday that her office had corroborated grave violations that could amount to “war crimes and...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Lawmakers Cherargei, Barasa, Koech and Kogo arrested in Kabuchai

The leaders denied accusations that they were carrying weapons in their vehicle to cause chaos and disrupt voting.

4 hours ago