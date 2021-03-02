Connect with us

2 university students perish in a an accident along Nakuru-Kericho highway

Kericho County Police Commander, Silas Gichunge said seven other people were injured in the 6pm road crash.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Mar 29 – Two Egerton University students perished in a road accident at Chepsion along the Nakuru-Kericho Highway Sunday evening after a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) they were traveling in was hit by a petroleum tanker.

Kericho County Police Commander, Silas Gichunge said seven other people were injured in the 6pm road crash.

He said the PSV driver was attempting to overtake the tanker when he noticed an oncoming vehicle.

Gichunge said the tanker ploughed into the PSV killing the two instantly.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Kericho County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

