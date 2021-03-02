2 pilots perish in fixed wing aircraft crash in Marsabit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Two pilots died on Saturday after a fixed wing aircraft crashed in Marsabit.

The light aircraft on a mapping mission crashed at Kofia Mbaya area killing the two pilots onboard.

Officials said the fixed wing plane was on a mission to map the region when it ran into a heavy mist on Saturday morning.

Officials said the plane crashed as it navigated a foggy area while flying low.

It was badly damaged. Both pilots died on the spot.

Eastern Regional police boss Noah Mwivanda said the cause of the accident was yet to be known.

“Experts will tell us what happened,” he said adding the scene was secured by local security teams.

The plane crashed at the same site where a plane carrying legislators crashed some years ago.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The region is usually foggy in morning hours making it unsuitable for light planes.

On April 6, 2006 a 14-member team on peace mission died at the same site after their plane crashed.

Then North Horr lawmaker Godana Bonaya, Assistant Minister Mirugi Kariuki, then Assistant Minister for Internal Security and Titus Ngoyoni, Assistant Minister for Regional Development Authorities were among those who perished.