Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE - MOH

Capital Health

13 patients succumb to COVID-19, 11 other prior deaths linked to virus

The confirmed fatalities increased the country’s death toll from the virus to 2,117.
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – Kenya reported thirteen virus-related deaths within 24 hours lapsing on Sunday with an additional eleven deaths which occurred prior to the reporting window also having been verified as fatalities resulting from coronavirus complications.

The confirmed fatalities increased the country’s death toll from the virus to 2,117.

The Ministry of Health also reported 1,221 admissions active in various hospitals across the country with 4,060 other patients placed under home-based care.

The admitted cases included 121 in Intensive Care Unit, 32 of whom were on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen. The remaining seven were under observation.

An additional 884 coronavirus cases were picked from 5,377 samples within 24 hours marking a positivity rate of 16.6 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 509 cases were reported in Nairobi , 99 in Kiambu , 59 in Uasin Gishu and 48 in Machakos.

Nakuru posted 46 cases, Kajiado (38), Meru (13), Kitui (12), Nandi (11), Kilifi (9), Elgeyo Marakwet (5), Marsabit (5), Bungoma (4), Muranga (3) and Vihiga 93).

Kakamega, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Taiata Taveta, Wajir and West Pokot registered two cases each while Turkana, Baringo, Lamu, Migori, Mombasa, Nyeri and Homa Bay posted a single case each.

