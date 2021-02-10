Xi calls for drawing new China-CEEC cooperation blueprint

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday lauded the cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), calling on relevant countries to keep up the momentum and work together for a new chapter in China-CEEC cooperation.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the China-CEEC Summit via video link.
China-CEEC cooperation is based on mutual respect and has no political strings attached, Xi said, adding that all countries involved, regardless of size, are equal partners in a cooperation mechanism featuring extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.
The China-CEEC cooperation mechanism came into being in 2012 against the backdrop of the European debt crisis.
Xi said that China-CEEC cooperation has developed some principles that are reflective of its distinctive features and accepted by all parties: making decisions through consultation, delivering benefits to all cooperation partners, pursuing common development through openness and inclusiveness, and achieving better growth through innovation.
“China stands ready for vaccine cooperation with CEE countries,” Xi said. So far, Serbia has received 1 million vaccine doses from a Chinese company, and there is ongoing cooperation between Hungary and Chinese vaccine companies, he said.
“China will actively consider such partnerships with other CEE countries if there is a need,” Xi added.
In an innovative and pioneering spirit, China and CEE countries have taken steps early to align cross-regional cooperation with Belt and Road cooperation, making Central and Eastern Europe the first region where all countries have signed agreements on Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said.