Woman claims to have had 2 children, both in their 40s, with Nyachae

KISII, Kenya, Feb 16 – A 65-year-old woman has come out claiming she has two sons with the late Simeon Nyachae, a day after he was laid to rest at his rural home in Kisii.

Margret Chweya, a Kenyan living in the United States says she wants her children to be recognized by the Nyachae family, having had a traditional marriage with him.

She had travelled from the United States to attend the burial of the former Cabinet Minister, who died on February 1 after a long illness.

“I need recognition. My sons also to have a share of the family. We must be taken care of like the other family members,” she told journalists on Tuesday.

But who is Chweya?

She said, she was born and raised in Kitutu Chache constituency within Kisii county, and that she was orphaned at a young age.

It is after losing her parents that she moved to Nairobi, where she met Nyachae.

“I dropped out from school while in form 2,” she said.

“We used to go to his farm in Nakuru with Mzee during the holidays. He bought me a house next to his, and that is where I used to stay,” she said.

It is Nyachae, she said, who made plans for her together with the two sons to be transferred to the United States. Margaret Chweya is pictured here with one of her sons/CFM

“While in the USA, I completed my studies and secured a job,” she narrated. “All the time, we were in communication and Nyachae used to support us.”

In November 2020, Chweya revealed that she traveled back to the country hoping to visit Nyachae but due to COVID-19 restrictions, she was not allowed to meet him.

“I left the pictures of my children and his grandchildren with Nyachae’s secretary,” she revealed.

It is Nyachae’s secretary who called her and broke the news of his death. Nyachae died at the age of 89.

Chweya arrived in Kenya on Sunday and made her way to Kisii in company of one of her sons aged 47.

While her efforts to access Nyachae’s rural home were futile, she managed to attend the burial on Monday.

“On Monday morning, we made our way to Gusii stadium where we attended the funeral service smoothly, but things changed when we went to Nyaosia for the burial. My son and I were denied access to the main compound,” she said.

At some point, she claims that one of the Nyachae’s son confronted her.

“You used to call me Omongina on messenger when we talked back in the days, what changed now you are asking me who I am?” Chweya posed to the son who confronted her, she narrated.

They would be later kicked out of the compound.

Chweya said she will seek legal redress if the family fails to address her grievances.