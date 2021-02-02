Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
World Health Organization experts visited an animal disease control centre in Wuhan

Capital Health

WHO expert says China mission going ‘very well’

Published

Wuhan, China, Feb 2 – The World Health Organization mission probing the origins of Covid-19 in China was going “very well”, one of its members said Tuesday, as the team visited an animal disease control centre in the city where the first cases were reported.

The investigative team arrived at the Hubei province animal disease prevention centre in Wuhan Tuesday morning, where the group donned white hazmat suits for a tour of the facilities.

Team member Peter Daszak told journalists the mission was “excellent” and proceeding “very well” as the group was driven into the facility, while team lead Peter Ben Embarek nodded when asked if the experts were being given sufficient access in Wuhan.

The mission has a remit to explore the source of the virus but questions remain over what the experts can hope to find, one year on.

The team of scientists toured a propaganda exhibition celebrating China’s recovery from the pandemic in Wuhan on Saturday.

Daszak said after the tour that the team had held a “very informative meeting” and also tweeted that WHO experts had met with “key staff in charge of livestock surveillance” and had “in-depth discussion.”

The experts also received a visit at their hotel on Tuesday from officials of the Wuhan Blood Centre, which collected blood plasma last year from recovered Covid-19 patients.

On Sunday the team went to the market in Wuhan where one of the first reported clusters of infections emerged over a year ago, which Daszak tweeted was a “critical” step.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The UN agency hit back at critics on Monday, telling a press conference in Geneva, “if you have the answers… please let us know.”

burs-tjx/rox/rma

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US designates Myanmar military takeover as a coup

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 2 – Washington on Tuesday formally designated Myanmar’s military ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government as a coup, after the...

40 mins ago

World

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective: Lancet study

Paris, France, Feb 2 – Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic Covid-19, according to results published Tuesday that independent experts...

8 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH reports 153 coronavirus cases with 3.9pc positivity rate

On Monday, the country recorded a 4.7 per cent positivity rate, a rise compared to the average 2.5 percent reported in January when schools...

8 hours ago

Africa

WFP appeals urgent funding to assist over 60,000 Ethiopian refugees in Sudan

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday appealed for funding to provide food and nutrition assistance...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Sonko charged with assault and robbery with violence

NAIROBI, Feb 2 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was charged with assault and robbery with violence Tuesday, in offenses committed in 2019 further deepening...

8 hours ago

World

Indonesia detains British woman on terror suspect list

Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb 2 – Indonesia has detained a British woman named on a list of global terror suspects and plans to deport her...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Elders condemn politics in funerals after Arati and Osoro fight

KISII, Kenya Feb 2 – The Gusii Council of Elders has condemned politics in funerals after an ugly incident in Kisii where two politicians...

10 hours ago

Africa

Nigeria detects six new cases of UK-variant of virus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said six new cases of the British variant of coronavirus were found in the West African...

11 hours ago