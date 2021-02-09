Connect with us

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata (left) who was ousted as Senate Majority Whip after Tuesday's Parliamentary Group meeting was replaced by Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi (right)/CMF

County News

Wamatangi replaces Kang’ata as Senate Majority Whip

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi is the new Senate Majority Whip, replacing Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata who was ousted after Tuesday’s Parliamentary Group meeting.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said Kangata had been leaking party secrets and can not be trusted any more.

Tuju denied reports that Kang’ata was ousted over a letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta in December on the unpopularity of BBI in Mt Kenya region.

“Senator Kangata has tried to create a narrative that he is being removed because of the letter he wrote to the President. But I want to make it clear that we invited him and discussed other confidential issues in which we put him online to be able to talk to us. But in a most unfortunate way he decided to discuss the issues outside. That was his biggest failure as far as leadership is concerned,” he said.

The Secretary General also said that the rest of the Senate leadership were not able to trust Senator Kang’ata going forward.

“They way in which he did them was what was the question. There are ways of addressing issues with decorum when you want to talk to the leadership of the party and where the President is involved.”

Tuju added: “You cannot kiss and tell. You are supposed to keep the confidentiality of the meeting but if you expose what was said, that is not acceptable.”

Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio welcomed Wamatangi to his new role.

“This is not something that is new to Kenya, I have always said that we all serve at the pleasure and to promote the interests of the party, where loyalty is key,” he told reporters after the meeting.

