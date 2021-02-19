Uhuru says committed to complete government projects

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has told newly appointed Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) to prioritise the completion of ongoing National Government projects in their respective dockets.

The Head of State who spoke Friday at State House, Nairobi during the swearing-in of the nine newly appointed Chief Administrative Secretaries further advised the new CASs to embrace teamwork in advancing Government agenda.

“We have a big task ahead of us, a task of completing programmes and projects that we have already embarked on. I look forward to your contribution in fasttracking them,” President Kenyatta said.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua.

The newly sworn-in CASs were Eric Simiyu Wafukho (National Treasury), Jackson Musyoka Kalla (Labour and Social Protection), Lawrence Angolo Omuhaka (Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives) and Prof. Japheth Ntiba Micheni (State Law Office and Department of Justice).

Others were former University of Nairobi student leader David Osiany (Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development), Dr. Sara Ruto (Education), Zachary Ayieko (Energy), Alex Mburi Mwiru (Lands and Physical Planning) and Beatrice Elachi (Public Service and Gender Affairs).