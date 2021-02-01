Uhuru Sagana meeting with women and clergy moved to next week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting with women and the clergy in Sagana has been postponed to next week.

President Kenyatta is at the Sagana State Lodge where he has been holding meetings with various leaders in the region as part of the 2022 succession politics and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

State House Spokeswoman Kanze Dena said the meetings were “postponed to next week due to unavoidable circumstances.”

She said “the new date and venue of the rescheduled meetings will be communicated in due course.”

In his 4-day trip to Mount Kenya, President Kenyatta has held meetings with local elected leaders including Governors, MPs, Senators, County Assembly Members and opinion leaders.

Kanze’s announcement on the postponement of the women and clergy meetings followed protests outside the Sagana State Lodge by women groups.

The meetings are aimed at popularising the BBI which was largely seen as unpopular in Central Kenya.

During the meetings, the leaders and youth resolved to campaign for the BBI while reiterating that President Kenyatta will remain the spokesman for the community and the entire Mt Kenya region.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Throughout the meetings, the hustler-dynasty narrative took center stage in Kenyatta’s address, dismissing the narrative as one meant to mislead and divide Kenyans.

He reminded the Mt Kenya leaders that if the GEMA community does not field a presidential candidate in the 2022 elections, it will to negotiate with all the presidential candidates.

He also urged the youth to take charge of their future saying the country’s young people have the potential to propel the country to the next level of progress

President Kenyatta has openly hit out at his deputy William Ruto, accusing him of derailing development in his government by opting for early campaigns with his wheelbarrow empowerment projects to the youth.

“Do not be misused to believe that the wheelbarows are a solution to your problems,” Kenyatta told the youth.

He also took the opportunity to tell Mount Kenya that he does not owe anyone a political debt, in reference to the perceived pact between him and Ruto on 10 years each.

He said “the only debt I have is delivering to Kenyans.”